Impact of Prez Akufo-Addo’s W/A tour on economy – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Impact of Prez Akufo-Addo's W/A tour on economy
Graphic Online
Indeed, 60 years in the life of a nation calls for sober reflections on her socio-economic development and trajectories. There is no gain-saying 60 years in the life of Ghana have been characterised by economic fortunes and misfortunes. In spite of the …
UN SDGs Advocates Group Akufo-Addo attends G-20 summit in Belgium
Akufo-Addo challenges universities to redesign curriculum to suit job market
Nana Addo leaves Ghana for crucial UN summit
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!