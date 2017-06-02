Pages Navigation Menu

Implement recommendations of 2014 Confab – Jerry Gana urges FG

Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana has called on the federal government to implement the recommendations contained in the report of the 2014 National Conference. He stated that it was unfortunate the document had not been opened by the government. He made the call in Abuja while interacting with newsmen on the issues of Nigeria’s […]

