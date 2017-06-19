Imported rice Nigerians eat is poison – Governor Bagudu

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has declared that rice imported to Nigeria for consumption is poisonous. Bagudu, the Chairman, Presidential Task force on Rice and Wheat Production, told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi that the imported rice was usually auctioned by countries because they were no longer good for human consumption. He disclosed that there […]

Imported rice Nigerians eat is poison – Governor Bagudu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

