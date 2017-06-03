Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea Says It Wants Peace, but Is Ready to Fight the US With Nuclear Weapons – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Newsweek

North Korea Says It Wants Peace, but Is Ready to Fight the US With Nuclear Weapons
Newsweek
North Korea has publicized an appeal for peace via its state media, but accused the U.S. of pursuing a militarized policy that sought the destruction of the authoritarian country. North Korea's press is tightly controlled by the government, and media
North Korea is a 'clear and present danger,' Mattis saysThe Boston Globe
In Asia, Mattis addresses concerns about North Korea and China — and Trump's agendaWashington Post
North Korea, South China Sea and more: What the Pentagon chief is up to in AsiaPRI
Business Standard –Manila Bulletin –Reuters –New York Daily News
all 1,169 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.