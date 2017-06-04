Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Benue APC records landslide victory in LG elections – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

In Benue APC records landslide victory in LG elections
Pulse Nigeria
Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. John Tsuwa, announced the results in Makurdi, the state capital. Published: 1 minute ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom play. Benue Governor, Samuel …
APC sweeps Benue local govt electionsPremium Times
APC sweeps Benue LG electionsDaily Post Nigeria
APC sweeps LG poll in BenueNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
YNaija –P.M. News
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.