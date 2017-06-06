Mourinho makes world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports


Mourinho makes world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe
Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has reportedly submitted a bid for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe. According to Spanish outlet AS, Mourinho submitted a bid of £113m the French teenager, which would comfortably top the world-record £89m that …
