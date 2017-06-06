Mourinho makes world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Mourinho makes world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has reportedly submitted a bid for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe. According to Spanish outlet AS, Mourinho submitted a bid of £113m the French teenager, which would comfortably top the world-record £89m that …
Real Madrid up their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe after cooling interest in Chelsea's Eden Hazard
Transfer fees: The world's most expensive XI, worth a combined £667m!
Real Madrid to rival Arsenal for Kylian Mbappe transfer after injury to Chelsea's Eden Hazard
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!