IN THE INDEPENDENT: Behind Museveni, Kenyatta, Magufuli moves in $3.5bn pipeline deal
The top stories In the Independent this week :
COVER STORY
Pipeline politics: Behind Museveni, Kenyatta, Magufuli moves in US$ 3.5bn deal.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Deal on US$2.3bn Standard Gauge Rail near: Kenya-Uganda in final discussions with Chinese bank.
THE LAST WORD
Will liberty take root in Africa?: Number of elected presidents has since 1975 grown from 3 of 46 to 47 of 48.
BUSINESS
Scramble for Shs 90 trillion in oil deals: Ugandan firms in fight against foreigners.
RWANDA
Bank of Kigali seeks foreign listing: Nairobi, Johannesburg, London under consideration.
RWANDA
RSSB injects Rwf200m in survivor’s house rehabilitation.
RELIGION
Uganda Martyrs day : A celebration of faith by people from all walks of life.
BUSINESS
Tax hike in Kampala: Traders say increase in taxes, fees, will increase the cost of doing business
Vivo Energy gets new boss:He promises to invest more in the one-stop shops.
SOCIETY
Being cruel to be kind: Making people feel bad can be a strategy for helping them.
HEALTH
Want to know if someone is sick?: Listen to your brain, scientists say after new research.
ARTS
Black face white mask Rukundo’s goes under the skin of colour perceptions.
Laba! festival brings Ubuntu spirit to city.
FRANKLY SPEAKING
Barbara Nankya mothers abandoned babies: Barbara Nankya Mutagubya was appointed the Executive Director of Sanyu Babies Home (SBH) when she was just 24 years old and just a few months out of University in 1982.
MOTORING
Corolla iM review: Sorry nothing new!
