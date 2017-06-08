Incessant Kidnapping, Reps Summon Ministers, Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior, National Security Adviser and all security chiefs over incessant kidnapping in the country.

The House directed the House Committee on Rules and Business to invite the security chives for a closed door session.

This was sequel to the unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Yakubu Barde (Kaduna-PDP) at the plenary on Thursday .

The legislarors seek to meet with the security chiefs at the plenary on Tuesday, June 13 , at 11 a.m with a view to offer legislative support to address kidnapping in the country.

Moving the motion earlier, Barde said in spite of the efforts being made by security agencies, the spate of kidnapping was still on the raise.

He said the activities of the criminal syndicates around Chikun/Kajuru Constituency of Kaduna had imparted negatively on the socio-economic life of the people.

Barde said people could no longer move freely about their legitimate businesses without fear of being kidnapped.

He recalled that on June 2, 2017, a certain Mrs Sara Amos, her son Jesse and a family member were kidnapped.

According to him, in the bid to escape, the kidnappers killed a local vigilante, Mr Yakubu Adamu and are now demanding N20million as ransom.

The lawmaker said several other victims had been released after huge amount was paid as ransom while others were still held captive.

According to him, only yesterday, over 25 persons were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna road at broad daylight.

He said while the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was being renovated and flight were diverted to Kaduna, there was no single record of kidnap on that road.

Barde urged security agents to up their game and deploy use of drones saying poor Nigerians plying that road also needs to be protected.

Also speaking, the Minority Leader of the House, Rep. Leo Ogor (Delta-PDP) said situation in Kaduna was similar to the case Delta.

According to him, we are under siege and something has to be done about it as soon as possible.

He described the act of kidnapping as “inhumanity of man to man” saying that unemployment was not enough reason to resort to crime.

Ogor said security agencies must work together to dislodge criminals from their camps.

In his contribution, the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Rep. Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue-APC) said the spate of kidnapping in the country obeys the Federal Character Law as no part of the country was left out.

Orker-Jev said no fewer than 13 motions on kidnapping had been moved on the floor of the green chambers.

He said the problem was the lack of implementation of resolutions and laws saying that more commitment was needed to curb the menace.