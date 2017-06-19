Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Increase our LGA to 25, Bayelsa Lawmaker cries out to FG

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Lawmaker in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly at the weekend called on Federal government to increase the local government Areas (LGA) to 25, to enable the state have the fair share of resource control. Hon. Salo Adikumo, Member Representing Sagbama Constituency 2, made the call during a chat with newsmen in his office […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.