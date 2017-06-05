Pages Navigation Menu

Incredible: Abia State Polytechnic Recovers 43m From Students Who Faked School Receipt.

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Following the verification going on in the Abia State Polytechnic Aba, students who think they are smart has been caught of their bad deeds. The institution has recovered more than N43m from students who faked the school’s receipts, the Acting Rector, Prof. Ezionye Eboh, has said. Eboh, while briefing journalist in Aba, Abia State, on the …

