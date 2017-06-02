Nigeria: Independence Day Bombing – Why Court Dismissed Treason Charges Against Okah – AllAfrica.com
AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: Independence Day Bombing – Why Court Dismissed Treason Charges Against Okah
AllAfrica.com
The prosecution counsel in the ongoing trial of Charles Okah, alleged mastermind of the October 1, 2010 bomb blast, has explained the reason for the dismissal of treason charges against the defendants. Speaking during an interview with journalists at …
Okah, Nwabueze have case to answer, says court
Independence Day Bombing: Court Strikes out Treason Charge against Okah
Oct 1 Bombing: Court Insists On Okah's Trial
