Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indian Blockchain Startup Audience Farm Enters AdTech Space

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

In the recent days, India has emerged as one of the strong forces in the crypto-sector as it attempts to keep up with many developed countries when it comes to research, development, and deployment of blockchain solutions. The focus of Indian blockchain sector is gradually expanding beyond fintech, to other segments like shipping and logistics … Continue reading Indian Blockchain Startup Audience Farm Enters AdTech Space

The post Indian Blockchain Startup Audience Farm Enters AdTech Space appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.