Indian Gov’t Arrests Nigerian With Drugs Worth N161 million (Photos)

The Government of India has arrested a Nigerian drug trafficker in Gujarat India, with narcotics worth over $525,000 – estimated at N161 million.

The suspect, Chinedu Okafor, was said to be travelling from Delhi to Goa when he was nabbed on the Madgoan Rajdhani Express train.

It is also understood that the 27-year-old Nigerian had frequented the route and triggered suspicions before his arrest by operatives of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

According to local newspapers, the Times of India and Deshgujarat.com, upon searching the Nigerian, an assortment of drugs was found on him – hidden in his bag and shoes.

It was also gathered that 843gm of methamphetamine, 255gm of cocaine and 65 gm of ecstasy tablets were found on him.

The street value of the drugs, was estimated at 3.5Crores, about $525,000.

Indian law enforcement agents have repeatedly arrested Nigerians in connection with drug trafficking and fraud in the country.

