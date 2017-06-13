Pages Navigation Menu

Indian village to be named after Trump

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A leading Indian non-governmental organization (NGO) on Tuesday announced plans to name a village in the country after President Donald Trump in an effort to boost U.S..-India relations. The development comes ahead of Trump’s 71st birthday on Wednesday, which Hindu right-wing activists plan to celebrate in the Indian capital. Bindeshwar Pathak, founder and chief of…

