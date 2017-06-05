India’s services sector growth in May fastest in 4 months – Afternoon Voice
|
Afternoon Voice
|
India's services sector growth in May fastest in 4 months
Afternoon Voice
Services sector activity in India grew at the fastest pace in four months in May riding piggyback on higher work orders as companies inducted more people to cope with greater workloads, a monthly survey said on Monday. The Nikkei India Services …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!