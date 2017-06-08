Indigenous rapper, Blixxy seals deal with US-based company

FRONTLINE indigenous rapper, Blessed Okoh, popularly known as Blixxy D RapKing, who debuted in 2015, with his hit song, “Irionor” is set to make his international presence in the American music scene.

WG gathered that the Money Gang Records artiste has penned down a management deal with an American-based company. Details of the deal are yet to be made known, but our source, however, confirmed that the company would be handling the artiste’s international bookings, branding and promotions.

The company is said to have managed such American rap stars as Lil Cease, late notorious BIG Junior Mafia /Bad Boy Records protege and recently, Uncle Murder, who is currently signed to 50cent’s G-Unit label.

Meanwhile, the talented rapper recently released his trailblazing hit track, “Tomorrow Carry Belle”, featuring the MSN Gang musical taliban, Oritsefemi. The song, which is currently enjoying massive airplay is Blixxy’s message to the streets. It was produced by PJay, mixed and mastered by Indomix. The video, directed by Adasa Cookey, showcases the raw feel of the streets, the pain of the young hustler in this new era of the entrepreneur, with emphasis on the rewards of hard work. Its a brilliant interpretation of the song, portraying the very real struggles of this generation.

The artiste believes his talent and competence to mix different languages and produce music with a global appeal is his unique selling point.

