Indimi Foundation splashes N100m on Borno IDPs

By Soni Daniel

Maiduguri—The Muhamma-du Indimi Foundation has distributed food items and cash worth N100 million to 28,000 victims in several IDPs camps in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Senior Executive Director at the Foundation, Ameena Indimi, said at the presentation ceremony that the organisation was also planning to build houses and a hospital for the displaced persons, as well as establish a 2,000-hectare farm to cater for their use.

This is the second visit by the Foundation to Maiduguri to provide relief to persons recovering from Boko Haram conflict.

Ameena Indimi said: “After assessing the people’s needs in 2016, we moved immediately to support the social and economic reintegration that Governor Kashim She-ttima has been working hard to achieve in Borno.

“That year, about 10,000 persons received packets of food items and cash. Also, this time, we targeted not less than 28,000 women, men and children. We will continue to participate in the rebuilding of the North-East.”

Hamsatu, one of the female IDPs at Madinatu Camp and a mother of eight, said this year’s donation by the Indimi Foundation was timely.

Although in her mid-30s, Hamsatu longs to return to her village in Konduga Local Government, but looks up to assistance from NGOs such as Muhammadu Indimi Foundation to make that desire a reality.

During the Ramadan Drive programme, the Indimi Foundation distributed thousands of relief items to eight camps in Maiduguri, such as Madinatu, Bakassi, NYSC, Kadua and Goni Kachallari camps.

Many of the IDPs remaining in the camps are from 11 local government areas, including Bama, Dambua, Kundiga, Ngala, Jere, Merte and Mafa.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

