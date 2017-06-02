Indomie kicks off 2017 Independence Day heroes award

Dufil Prima Foods Plc., makers of Indomie noodles brand has announced the kick-off of the 10th edition of its multi million naira corporate social responsibility initiative; tagged ‘Indomie Independence Day Award’ (IIDA).

The award is geared towards the recognition of children who have against all odds, exhibited extraordinary acts of bravery and determination in the face of danger and societal challenges.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos to kick-start the search, which would commence in October, the Group managing director, Dufil, Mr. Deepak Singhal who was represented by the head of marketing, Indomie, Mr. Manpreet Singh said, “This year’s edition of the award will mark the 10th year of the noble initiative which has affected the lives of many Nigerian children. As a way of commemorating the event, 10 winners will be rewarded with scholarship as against the usual three winners in previous editions. Essentially, the winners will be drawn from three categories, namely physical, social and intellectual bravery.”

According to him, “So far, a total of 27 children have received the award and have had their names engraved in gold in our hall of fame as heroes of Nigeria.”

The initiative, he said, is in line with the core values and deep-rooted belief of the company and brand, adding, “ every child possesses an innate ability to achieve greatness. This, we want to develop and encourage as a brand.”

The Group public relations and events manager, Mr. Tope Ashiwaju while shedding more light on the award categories said, “the physical bravery category will acknowledge kids who at great personal risk, saved lives or by their actions prevent extensive damage to property or others; social bravery category will celebrate kids who work against social evils such as child marriage, illiteracy and environmental concerns in a sustained manner.

while the intellectual bravery category will recognize children with innate ability and have performed remarkably well despite physical, mental, emotional or financial limitations.

Applauding the initiative, Barrister Daomi, father of one of the 2016 winners, Babatimeleyin expressed appreciation to Dufil Prima Foods for the award saying the cash scholarship has been judiciously used for his son’s educational advancement. He urged the government to encourage Dufil on this initiative to make it more distinct in the interest of Nigerian children.

