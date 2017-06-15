Pages Navigation Menu

IndSoft Systems Expands into Blockchain Setup & Consulting

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

IndSoft Systems, a leading cloud-based solutions provider, recently announced its portfolio expansion, now capturing blockchain technology consulting services to support clients leveraging the potential of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology is quickly gaining a great deal of attention from investors. Businesses all over the world, are actively looking for the ways to leverage upon this technology … Continue reading IndSoft Systems Expands into Blockchain Setup & Consulting

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

