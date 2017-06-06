INEC annonces July 8 for By-Elections to replace Late Senator Adeleke

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced July 8 as the date for the conduct of the by-election to fill the Osun-West senatorial district’s vacant seat at the upper legislative chamber to replace Late Senator Adeleke. This was contained in a notice dated Monday, June 5, 2017 and signed by the Administrative Secretary of INEC …

The post INEC annonces July 8 for By-Elections to replace Late Senator Adeleke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

