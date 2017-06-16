Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificates to New Political Parties – AllAfrica.com
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nigeria: INEC Issues Certificates to New Political Parties
AllAfrica.com
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday presented certificates of registration to the five newly-registered political parties in the country. The parties are Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Democratic People's Movement (ADPM …
