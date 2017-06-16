Pages Navigation Menu

INEC not aware of Dino recall move — Publicity director

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is not aware of any moves to recall Sen. Dino Malaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District. INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja. Explaining the processes involved…

