INEC not aware of move to call back Senator Dino Malaye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is not aware of any moves to recall Sen. Dino Malaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District. This was made known in an interview by, INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP), Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, on Thursday in Abuja. Explaining the processes involved in recalling an elected …

