INEC registers five political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered five political parties – Young Progressive Party (YPP); Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA); New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP); All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

This brings to 45 the number of registered parties.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Adedeji Soyebi broke the news to reporters yesterday in Kaduna.

He said only the five, of the 95 associations that applied for registration, succeeded.

According Soyebi, two of the associations withdrew voluntarily. The remaining 88 did not meet the requirements.

His words: “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its usual weekly meeting today (yesterday) and reviewed, among other things, the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), which began on April 27.

“In the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and Administrative Secretaries, the commission received and considered submissions from 36 states and the FCT, as well as reports from some accredited observers of the registration.

“It also noted the challenges encountered so far, and is addressing them.

“At present, 95 associations have applied to the commission for registration as political parties. Two of the associations voluntarily withdrew their applications. The commission approved five of the associations, which fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration. They are – Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

“With the registration of these parties, there are now 45 political parties in Nigeria.

On the voter registration, Soyebi said: “As at Friday June 2, 760,989 persons had registered across the country, representing 59.5 per cent male and 40.5 per cent female. So far, 31,808 persons have collected their PVCs while 34,560 others applied for transfer of polling units.

“Due to budgetary constraints, the commission cannot decentralise to the registration area level. However, due considerations shall be given to certain areas with peculiar challenges.

“It was also decided that, in view of the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for November 17, CVR will be decentralised to the registration area (Ward) level from August 10 till 16. The same shall apply to Ekiti and Osun States, where elections will hold in 2018.”

