Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC to announce new parties Wednesday

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Wednesday to announce new political associations seeking to be registered as political parties. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday in Abuja, said the decision would be made public after the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Kaduna. His words: “Let me assure Nigerians that […]

INEC to announce new parties Wednesday

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.