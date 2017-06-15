INEC to deploy additional 300 DDC machines for CVR

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) said it would be deploying additional 300 additional Direct Data Capture Machines (DDCMs) to some centres of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to ease congestion. The Commission, in a statement signed by Prince Adedeji Soyebi INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,Information and Voter Education Committee, said it had also…

