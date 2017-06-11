INEC to register more political parties before 2019 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it may register more political parties before the 2019 general elections. Director of Publicity and Voter Education at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Oluwole Ozassi-Uzi, confirmed to Punch that registering new parties will continue, until six months before the next general elections as stipulated under the law. […]

INEC to register more political parties before 2019 election

