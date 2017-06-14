Inexperience responsible for Super Eagles’ loss to South Africa — Akanni

Lagos – Former Super Eagles midfielder Waidi Akanni says inexperience was responsible for the Super Eagles’ 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Akanni, who said this in an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, however, advised the Nigeria Football Federation to retain the squad.

“There is nothing to change in the team; the man has the nucleus of the players.

“It’s a very young team so maturity, a little bit of inexperience; was one of the reasons, and of course we did not have a good defence.

“The defence was not very good. When they made substitutions, there was not much impact before the second goal was scored.’’

The 0-2 loss to Bafana Bafana was the first time ever the Super Eagles lost a competitive encounter to their South African opponents.

The post Inexperience responsible for Super Eagles’ loss to South Africa — Akanni appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

