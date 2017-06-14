Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inexperience responsible for Super Eagles’ loss to South Africa — Akanni

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Lagos – Former Super Eagles midfielder Waidi Akanni says inexperience was responsible for the Super Eagles’ 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Super Eagles forward Oghenekaro Etebo (C) tries to outwit South African defence during their 2019 AFCON qualifier at Goodswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Photo: AFP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Akanni, who said this in an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, however, advised the Nigeria Football Federation to retain the squad.

“There is nothing to change in the team; the man has the nucleus of the players.

“It’s a very young team so maturity, a little bit of inexperience; was one of the reasons, and of course we did not have a good defence.

“The defence was not very good. When they made substitutions, there was not much impact before the second goal was scored.’’

The 0-2 loss to Bafana Bafana was the first time ever the Super Eagles lost a competitive encounter to their South African opponents.

The post Inexperience responsible for Super Eagles’ loss to South Africa — Akanni appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.