Infant Jesus old boys urge youths to embrace peace, shun violence

By Charles Kumolu

OLD Students of Infant Jesus Academy, IJA, Asaba, has urged youths to shun any act capable of bringing disharmony in Nigeria, noting that there is no alternative to peaceful coexistence.

They also commended the Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Rose Okwechime for her commitment towards nurturing a new generation of Nigerians, who would contribute to the development of the nation.

This was disclosed by the representative of the students, Mr. Japhet Omene, after their visit to the proprietress of IJA in Lagos.

Omene, Japhet who is also the National Coordinator of Organisation for Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative, OGYPEDI, in the company of others, used the medium to call on the Federal Government to invest in the education sector.

On her part, Okwechime, who lamented the current hardship facing youths in the country called on stakeholders to do all within their reach to curtail the current hardship facing the youths.

Also present at the meeting was a broad member of the school, Mrs. Lolita Ejiofor, who commended the visiting old students for being good ambassadors of IJA.

The post Infant Jesus old boys urge youths to embrace peace, shun violence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

