Infinix Mobility launches exclusive stores in 7 cities nationwide – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Infinix Mobility launches exclusive stores in 7 cities nationwide
Vanguard
In a committed effort to extend its products and services to its customers across the nation, Infinix Mobility has unveiled first set of exclusive stores in seven cities in Nigeria. Assuring to give customers the exclusive Infinix experience with an …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!