Infinix Mobility launches exclusive stores in 7 cities nationwide

By Emeka Aginam

In a committed effort to extend its products and services to its customers across the nation, Infinix Mobility has unveiled first set of exclusive stores in seven cities in Nigeria.

Assuring to give customers the exclusive Infinix experience with an all Infinix products and accessories store, the exclusive stores, according to the company are located in Lagos, Asaba, Owerri, Enugu, Warri, Uyo and Benue.

As Infinix continues to give consumers the best experience with its smartphones, the brand has been innovative about bringing about a better shopping experience for its fans and customers in the region.

Infinix product series range from Hot, Hot S, Note and Zero. It would be recalled that recent products launched in Nigeria included Infinix S2, Infinix Zero 4 and 2016 most searched android smartphone in Nigeria ‘Infinix Note 3’.

For customers looking to purchase the Infinix Zero 4, Infinix is offering an exclusive promotion when you buy the Infinix Zero 4 and Zero 4 plus to win free home appliances.

The post Infinix Mobility launches exclusive stores in 7 cities nationwide appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

