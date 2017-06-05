Infographs on Mechatronics, garment factory investments of Ogbeni

Infograph 1

Title: Bola Ige Mechatronics Institute – BIMI

Commissioned in September, 2015

First mechatronics institute in Nigeria

BIMI was built to improve & promote artisans’ skill’s in the automotive sector

40 Osun indigenes sent to Germany for training in Mechatronics

Over 800 Million Naira expended through the help of the National Automotive Council to support this initiative

The institute partners with various German agencies

BIMI has three computerised mechanical workshops for assembling and repair of various types of automobiles

Infograph 2

Title: State of Osun’s Investment in Omoluabi Garment

The state government has attracted investment worth billions in the garment making industry

Government Investment in omoluabi garment factory is Land

Osun Owns 14% Equity in omoluabi garment factory

This investment has created over 3,000 jobs

This investment provides training facilities for tailors in Osun

This investment also empowered 5,000 entrepreneurs across the state

omoluabi garment factory has produced for a few companies including total, gt bank, nnpc, chevron, lastma and many more

