Infographs on Mechatronics, garment factory investments of Ogbeni
Infograph 1
Title: Bola Ige Mechatronics Institute – BIMI
Commissioned in September, 2015
First mechatronics institute in Nigeria
BIMI was built to improve & promote artisans’ skill’s in the automotive sector
40 Osun indigenes sent to Germany for training in Mechatronics
Over 800 Million Naira expended through the help of the National Automotive Council to support this initiative
The institute partners with various German agencies
BIMI has three computerised mechanical workshops for assembling and repair of various types of automobiles
Infograph 2
Title: State of Osun’s Investment in Omoluabi Garment
- The state government has attracted investment worth billions in the garment making industry
- Government Investment in omoluabi garment factory is Land
- Osun Owns 14% Equity in omoluabi garment factory
- This investment has created over 3,000 jobs
- This investment provides training facilities for tailors in Osun
- This investment also empowered 5,000 entrepreneurs across the state
- omoluabi garment factory has produced for a few companies including total, gt bank, nnpc, chevron, lastma and many more
