Injury forces Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifier

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova will be unable to compete in Wimbledon qualifying competition at Roehampton because of injury. The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since May 16 when she retired with a thigh problem from her second-round match at the Italian Open. The Russian is now hoping to return at the…

