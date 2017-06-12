Insecurity: Wike Claims Rivers Safer Than Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Others For Business

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has branded Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna, Benue and Kano criminal states, but added that Rivers is safe when it comes to doing business.

Wike made this known yesterday at a dinner to mark the 20th Anniversary of Air France’s first flight to Port Harcourt International Airport.

According to him, the kidnappers and murderers “in those states” terrorize residents on daily basis.

“Investors are coming to Rivers regularly and they are talking about insecurity. “ Look at what is happening in Lagos, Kogi, Kaduna and Kano and you will realize that this state is the safest,” he said.

He explained that the state was becoming safer for investors on a daily basis due to the state government’s investment on security.

The governor added that the state government would do all in its power to build on the confidence of investors to conduct business in the State.

Wike said that wooing investors remained critical to the development of the state, because it would generate employment.

“It is a priority for us to attract investors for our people to be employed; that is why we make security a priority,” he added.

