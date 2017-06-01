Inside Disney’s Incredible New Theme Park, ‘Pandora: World of Avatar’ [Videos]

Hands up if you ripped a bong, headed to the movies, and spent the next few hours marvelling at Avatar?

No? Oh, definitely not me, either.

Anyway the movie remains iconic, with plans to turn it into a franchise well underway, but there’s going to be quite a wait until then next instalment.

If you need your dose of Pandora fear not, though, because Disney over in Florida have stepped up in a big way.

Before the tour let’s hear from CNN:

The 12-acre Orlando park — six years in the making — is set in an area of Pandora not seen in the film. But thanks to Cameron’s obsessive attention to detail — truly, Tolkien would have been jealous — the entire planet has been extensively charted. Disney’s “imagineer” designers chose to create the Valley of Mo’ara, a landscape with swaths of jungle, flowing streams, a cave teeming with bioluminescent life and floating mountains… …visitors are ushered in a small group into an airlock where each person is “matched” with an onscreen avatar’s face. An informational video explains how you’ll be linked in to your counterpart, already out in the world of Pandora, who will be taking a flight on the back of a banshee (or “ikran,” in Na’vi)

I’ve said too much already – enjoy:

Damn, that does look like a decent day out.

If you feel like hearing from Disney CEO Bob Iger we have you covered:

Chow a few stalks and you’ll be good to go.

