Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells 286387 Shares of Stock – Sports Perspectives

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Business


Facebook logo Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 286,387 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $42,499,830.80.
