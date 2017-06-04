Insurance FC: Give me result or be fired, Edo Deputy Gov tells players

Despite winning eight of their home matches in the first stanza of the NNL league, players of Insurance FC of Benin have been warned by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu to up their games particularly away matches to ensure that their dream of getting promotion is actualized.

Comrade Shaibu who has been the driving force of the team since the commencement of the league season, expressed dismay over the team’s poor results in away games. He however, commended the team for their victory over the hard fighting Heartland FC of Owerri in their last home game. He stressed that there is more work to be done by the players to put the club on a good footing that will guarantee them promotion to the premier league side.

“I must first and foremost commend the team for the journey so far. Now that the first stanza is over, it is very important for us to improve on our away matches. I’m appealing to us to do everything that is required of us to get good results so that the efforts we have all put in would not be a waste,” he said.

“You must also understand that we have gotten to a tough stage in a competitive league, every team in your group wants to fight to be promoted , so we must not let our home victories get into our heads. I want to say categorically here that government will not hesitate to fire any player who has refused to do his own part of the job.”

He however, said, “I’m very much convinced that Insurance will make it. And I also promise that government will continue to prove the needed logistics that will make us excel. I thank everybody for their support this far.”

