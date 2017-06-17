Intake of energy drinks detrimental to one’s well-being – Don

Dr Salomi Mathew, a lecturer at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai says that the intake of energy drinks is detrimental to one’s well-being.

‎Mathew, of the Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lapai, Niger State on Saturday.

He cautioned youths against indulging in the act.

According to him, it is natural to feel fatigue after a tedious job or exercise, and thereafter, the individual should take a rest.

“When that happens, one should obey the call of nature and rest or sleep. By so doing, vitality is restored.

“Taking energy drinks to stimulate you to continue to be active instead of resting, relaxing or sleeping is detrimental to one’s general well-being as this takes its toll on the brain and heart,’’ Mathew said.

He reiterated the need for a rest, adding that it was a natural source of restoring lost energy hence, taking energy drinks was wrong as it affects the body physiology.

“This can cause systolic and diastolic blood pressure and this can be detrimental to the heart. It can make the heart collapse,’’ he said.‎

The post Intake of energy drinks detrimental to one’s well-being – Don appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

