Intending Couples to Undergo HIV, Genotype Tests & Get Insecticide Treated Nets in Sokoto

Intending couples in Sokoto will soon be mandated to undergo Genotype, HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis B tests, including getting insecticide-treated nets, the state’s commissioner of health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale has said. In a statement made at a ceremony to mark the 2017 World Sickle Cell Day, Kakale said the ministry will also organise a seminar for […]

