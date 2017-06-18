Intending couples to undergo sickle cell screening in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government says it will enact a law that will make it mandatory for all intending couples to undergo sickle cell counselling, screening and testing in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, made this known on Sunday in Sokoto at a ceremony marking the 2017 World Sickle Awareness Day. It was organised by the state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with an NGO, The Productive Youth Development Initiative.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

