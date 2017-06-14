FG Arraigns Five Men Over Importation Of 661 Pump-Action Rifles – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
FG Arraigns Five Men Over Importation Of 661 Pump-Action Rifles
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned five men for allegedly importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority. The accused were arraigned before Justice Ayokunle Faji at the Federal High Court in Lagos. They are …
FG charges 6 men over illegal importation of 661 firearms
Arms Importation: AGF arraigns customs officers, clearing agents
Five arraigned for illegal arms importation, bribery
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!