Intercepted 661 Rifles: FG arraigns 2 Customs officers, 3 clearing agents

Akin Kuponiyi The Attorney General of the Federation on Wednesday arraigned five men alleged to have imported arms and ammunition into Nigeria without lawful authority before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos. The accused men who were clearing agents and customs officers are Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Matthew Okoye, said be at large, and Salihu Danjuma were alleged to have conspired together to import 661 pump action rifles into the country. In a nine count criminal charge number FHC/L/190C/17 filed before the court by the office of Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, It was alleged that the accused brought the rifles into the country from Turkey through the Apapa Port in Lagos, using a 40-feet container, which they falsely claimed contained steel doors.

