International Breweries Plc Reports Q4 2017 Results – Operating Expenses Grew by 115% YoY

Late last week, the NSE published International Breweries’ Q4 2017 (end-Mar) results which surprised positively. While sales of N10.0bn grew by 47% y/y, PBT and PAT advanced by 89% y/y and 56% y/y to N2.4bn and N1.5bn respectively. Although operating expenses more than doubled to N1.7bn from N769m in Q4 2016, this negative was more…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post International Breweries Plc Reports Q4 2017 Results – Operating Expenses Grew by 115% YoY appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

