Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UN Seeks Investigation of Mass Violations in DRC’s Kasai Region – Voice of America

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Voice of America

UN Seeks Investigation of Mass Violations in DRC's Kasai Region
Voice of America
The United Nations high commissioner for human rights is seeking to draw attention to reports of massive rights violations in Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces. High Commissioner Zeid Ra-ad al-Hussein is calling
International community must ensure 'endemic' impunity in DR Congo brought to an end – UN rights chiefUN News Centre
UN pushing for investigation in Congo after mass graves foundCBC.ca
DR Congo's Kasai unrest must be investigated – UNBBC News
The Nation Newspaper –Daily Mail –Yahoo7 News –New York Daily News
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.