International Criminal Court : ICC calls for ‘immediate arrest’ of Kadhafi son – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in World


International Criminal Court : ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of Kadhafi son
The International Criminal Court chief's prosecutor on Wednesday called for the "immediate arrest and surrender" of Moamer Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. Published: 18:31 , Refreshed: 18:34; Pulse News …
