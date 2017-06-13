International friendly results – collated
Results from international friendlies on Tuesday:
At Paris
France 3 (Umtiti 22, Sidibé 43, Dembele 78) England 2 (Kane 9, 48-pen)
At Getafe, Spain
Colombia 4 (Rodriguez 16, Mina 31, 51, Izquierdo 85) Cameroon 0
At Oslo
Norway 1 (Elyounoussi 44) Sweden 1 (Armentero 81)
At Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Romania 3 (Stancu 31, Stanciu 60, Baluta 83) Chile 2 (Vargas 8, Valencia 18)
At Moruleng, South Africa
South Africa 1 (Manyama 23) Zambia 2 (Mwila 72, Mundia 79)
At Singapore
Singapore 0 Argentina 6 (Fazio 25, Correa 30, Gomez 61, Paredes 74, Alario 90, di Maria 90+2)
At Melbourne
Australia 0 Brazil 4 (Souza 1, 90+3, Silva 62, Taison 75)
Monday
Belarus 1 (Polyakov 47) New Zealand 0
Latvia 1 (Ikaunieks 22) Estonia 2 (Zenjov 51, Purje 77)
