Investment window for Nigerians in Diaspora

The Nation Newspaper

The Federal Government started an international road show for the sale of $300 million diaspora bond yesterday. It equally named Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Standard Bank of South Africa as joint lead managers, the Debt Management Office (DMO) …

Dabiri-Erewa Urges Nigerians to Invest in $300m Diaspora Bond THISDAY Newspapers



all 3 news articles »