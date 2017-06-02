Investors commit N45.25trn in fixed income instruments in 4 months

By Nkiruka Nnorom

INVESTORS committed N45.25 trillion in fixed instruments in the Over-the-Counter, OTC, market between January and April, 2017. This is contained in a data compiled by the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange Plc for the month of May. Every month FMDQ compiles data on the transactions in the OTC market.

Breakdown of the trading activities for the four month period showed that trading activities in Treasury Bills, T.bills, contributed the largest to overall turnover, accounting for 48.58 per cent or N21.99 trillion of the market. Secured market transactions (Repos/Buy-backs), followed, accounting for N9.60 trillion or 21.22%, while FX market transactions ranked third, with N5.94 trillion total turnover, representing 20.20 per cent of the total OTC market turnover.

Bonds. On the other hand, contributed N4.07 trillion or 9.10 per cent of the total market turnover,while unsecured placement & takings, Money Market Derivatives and commercial papers accounted less than one per cent of overall market turnover.

Meanwhile, the top 10 dealing member firms netted N31.97 trillion, representing 70.66 per cent of the total turnover during the period, while the to three, which include Access Bank Plc, Ecobank plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc pulled N14.43 trillion or 45.12 per cent of the turnover.

Others in the top 10 league include United bank for Africa, UBA Plc, First bank of Nigeria Limited, Standard Chartered Bank, Diamond Bank Plc, FBN Merchant Bank Ltd, GT Bank Plc and Citibank Nigeria Ltd.

The post Investors commit N45.25trn in fixed income instruments in 4 months appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

