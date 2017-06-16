IPAC appeals to Gov. Ugwuanyi to complete abandoned projects

Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all political parties in the country, has appealed to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to complete projects abandoned by previous administrations.

Chairman of IPAC in the state, Mr John Nwobodo, made the call on Friday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Nwobodo said that the abandoned projects, which included the International Conference Centre, started by former Gov. Chimaroke Nnamani’s administration should be given attention.

“Their completion will boost the state’s economic fortune and resuscitate the positive ideas behind them,’’ he said.

He assured of IPAC’s cooperation to ensure that the present administration in the state succeeded, adding that its members were open to collaboration with the government as such would promote more inclusiveness.

Nwobodo lauded the milestone achievements of the governor so far, saying “Gov. Ugwuanyi has robustly delivered effective governance notwithstanding the meagre resources accruable to the state’’.

He expressed the group’s commitment to a new political culture of tolerance and accommodation in the state.

“We are placing the state above personal or party interest because first of all, we are all indigenes of Enugu State before we joined these political parties,’’ he said. (NAN)

The post IPAC appeals to Gov. Ugwuanyi to complete abandoned projects appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

