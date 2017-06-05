IPI Solutions’ Microsoft ordering portal to accept Naira payment

By Prince Osuagwu

Nigeria may soon have a portal where the naira currency will be accepted. This is as IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited recently officially unveiled the enhanced version of it’s online ordering portal for Microsoft cloud solutions and licenses.

Initially commissioned early in the year for a test run, the portal is now fully operational with enhanced features, which includes naira denomination acceptance. The portal is an innovative self-service platform enabling customers and partners to independently initiate and conclude their ordering process online and get delivery within two hours.

The portal, seamlessly integrated with www.ipigroupng.com, an IPI Solutions website, empowers customers to independently login and order for any Microsoft Cloud Solutions of their choice on a self-service basis. This also allows customers to pay with their existing bank issued naira card thereby helping customers save on their planned forex investments. For customers outside Nigeria however, IPI Solutions accepts only USD as a means of payment.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Chief Executive Officer of IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adamu Garba explained that the new offering, hosted on Microsoft cloud infrastructure has positioned IPI Solutions as the provider of the first comprehensive self-service ordering platform for Microsoft Cloud products in Nigeria. He further clarified that “customers can now access the platform from any location, initiate their buying process, make payment and get delivery support of any Microsoft Cloud solution they wish to purchase”.

Being a 1-Tier Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider (CSP), IPI Solutions online ordering service covers Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Angola, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia. All you need to do is to access the portal from any browser and follow the self-service, user-friendly online procurement process.

“Business entities understand that technology is critical for simplifying operations and creates the platform for sustainable business growth. With theordering portal fully operational and integrated with our www.ipigroupng.com, our customers can easily buy their Microsoft cloud products by logginginto the portal, select any product they wish to buy, get their request processed and delivered within 2 hours. This is a pain-free, innovative and simplified approach to ordering your Microsoft Cloud products via online from any location,” said Mr. Garba.

The self-service model has effectively reduced procurement time, significantly lowered logistics costs and enhanced productivity as it has enabled customers and partners to quickly and conveniently deploy Microsoft Cloud Services such as Office 365, Azure, Enterprise Mobility, Dynamics 365, Intune, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Microsoft Secure Productive Enterprise (SPE) Packages with full support from IPI Solutions.

The post IPI Solutions’ Microsoft ordering portal to accept Naira payment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

